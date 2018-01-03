BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for global medical device companies.

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and will be able to build long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the world's leading medical device companies.

The global medical device market has always been one of the largest and most lucrative business segments in the world's booming healthcare industry. Driven by innovation and technological advances, the global medical device market is on the cusp of transforming the world's healthcare sector to achieve better diagnosis and treatment outcomes. As the medical device market continues to flourish with new opportunities, it's now a great time to grow your business network in this market. BizVibe's latest networking platform connects businesses to the top medical device manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters from around the world and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with world's leading medical device companies on BizVibe now, and help your business get to another level.

Connect with the World's Top Global Medical Device Companies

Why Connect with the World's Top Medical Device Companies?

The global medical device market has maintained its growth momentum over the recent decades; from the introduction of IoT technologies to 3D printing, new and innovative medical devices are being constantly introduced to change the scope of healthcare worldwide. Forecasts predict that the global medical device market will reach an estimated $343 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2021; while the global medical device technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 and projected to reach $634.5 billion. As the healthcare industry remains in the middle of many changes, innovative medical device companies see vast opportunities in this booming industry. Healthcare companies around the world need to effectively navigate the operational changes that will be essential to success in a new industry landscape.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified medical device companies around the world, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Medical Device Companies Around the World

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading medical device companies around the world.

Top Global Medical Device Companies on BizVibe

Johnson Johnson

Pfizer

Cardinal Health Inc.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top medical device companies around the world

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in global medical device market

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

