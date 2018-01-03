US stocks hit records highs on Wednesday following solid data on manufacturing and construction spending, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed officials were divided over the prospect of three rate hikes this year. The S&P 500 rose above 2,700 for the first time, closing up 0.6% at 2,713.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just below the 25,000 mark, up 0.4% at 24,922.68 and the Nasdaq increased 0.8% to 7,065.53. Technology, energy and healthcare shares ...

