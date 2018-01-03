

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see December results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The services PMI is expected to show a score of 51.8, down marginally from 51.9 in November. The composite PMI showed a score of 51.6 in the previous month.



Japan will see final December figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading showed a score of 54.2.



Australia will provide December results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in November, the index score was 51.7.



The Philippines will release December numbers for consumer and producer prices. In November, consumer prices were up 0.5 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year, while producer prices added 0.4 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see December results for their private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in November, their scores were 50.7 and 55.4, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX