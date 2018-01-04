

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR_B.TO, SJR, SJR_A.TO) announced that, following a brief illness, Jim Shaw, Vice-Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer, passed away peacefully earlier today at the age of 60.



Jim Shaw served as the second CEO of Shaw Communications from 1998 to 2010.



'As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness,' said Brad Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Shaw Communications. 'I have not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor. Our lives will not be as complete without hearing Jim's laughter or getting the benefit of his counsel or his insight.'



