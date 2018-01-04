TechRadar Expands CES Editorial Coverage with the "Road to CES," Producing Live Digital Content in Advance of Annual Awards Program

TechRadar, one of the most widely read worldwide consumer technology websites, is kicking off its first live, cross-country series, The Road to CES, presented by ZTE. In an effort to provide its readers and advertisers with a more holistic and integrated live experience, TechRadar will produce episodic content on the go using the foldable ZTE Axon M smartphone to show off the latest tech gadgets and iconic American landmarks. Through livestreams and captured content while traveling to CES, TechRadar will give its readers a new view into the biggest technology show in the United States, from January 1 through January 7.

TechRadar's Matt Swider, senior mobile buying guides editor, and Nick Pino, senior home entertainment editor, will be traveling from city to city in the new Genesis G80 Sport, analyzing an array of consumer gadgets. The journey will begin in New York City and over seven days, make stops in Washington DC; Knoxville and Memphis, Tennessee; Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Monument Valley, Arizona before arriving in Las Vegas on January 7. Daily vlogs will be shot on the foldable ZTE Axon M smartphone, a revolutionary device with dual screens providing true multitasking capabilities, as well as written content on futuristic transportation and tech travel tips. Fans can keep up to date on the experience by following the TRCESRoadTrip and CES2018 hashtags on social media.

After arriving at CES, the TechRadar editorial team will begin judging for their annual TechRadar CES Awards, analyzing stand-out technologies to recognize the best products shown at CES. The winners within more than 30 categories will be announced on January 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

"Being the first to test out newly announced gadgets before consumers have to decide whether to spend money on them is a key component of what we do at TechRadar. Expanding our 2018 CES editorial series allows us to deliver more hands-on buying advice and video than ever before," says Marc Chacksfield, interim editor in chief, TechRadar. "We continue to lead the market as one of the most trusted and valued consumer technology sites because we consistently innovate the way we deliver content and evaluate technology."

Stay up to date on TechRadar's CES roadtrip here and the editorial team's coverage of the show here. To schedule a briefing with TechRadar while on the road or at CES, please contact dana@kitehillpr.com.

About TechRadar

TechRadar is one of the most widely-read worldwide consumer technology website. It delivers the definitive verdict on all the technology you need to buy, tells you which is the best around in all categories of tech and gives you the instructions you need to get the most out of it. With teams of specialist writers all around the globe, TechRadar is the source for all your tech buying advice.

About Future plc

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach. The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles. The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular, the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

