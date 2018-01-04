

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 53.9.



That's up from 51.9 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Also, the composite index came in at 53.0 - up from 51.6 in the previous month.



Individually, there was a solid increase in services activity, accompanied by faster growth in manufacturing output.



Employment remained broadly stable.



