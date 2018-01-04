

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of December 2017 increased 11.5 percent, with a 10.5 percent increase in U.S., a 11.9 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 17.0 percent. E-commerce sales were up 33.3 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 8.8 percent, with a 9.1 percent rise in U.S., a 6.1 percent increase in Canada, and 9.6 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 32.2 percent.



Net sales were $14.94 billion for the month of December, the five weeks ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 14.3 percent from $13.07 billion during the similar period last year.



For the first 17 weeks of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $46.06 billion, an increase of 11.9 percent from $41.18 billion reported during the similar period last year.



December 2017 retail month had one additional shopping day as compared to December 2016 due the calendar shift of New Year's Day. The shift positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately +2.5% for the five-week December retail month. The 17-week fiscal year was not impacted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX