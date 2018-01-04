

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday with modest gains following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices to their highest level since December 2014. Upbeat economic data from the Asian region also boosted sentiment. The Japanese market is surging as it resumed trading after a long New Year break.



The Australian market is advancing, extending gains from the previous session. Healthcare, mining and oil stocks are among the major gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 13.20 points or 0.22 percent to 6,083.60, off a high of 6,102.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 15.50 points or 0.25 percent to 6,190.80.



Healthcare stocks are gaining following news that Australian producers have won approval to export medical cannabis products. Shares of Cann Group are surging more than 30 percent, while Bod Australia is gaining more than 23 percent and Hydroponics Company is rising more than 18 percent.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent and BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.4 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent and Santos is up 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose to their highest level since December 2014.



Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each, while Westpac is down 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are weak despite gold prices rising for a ninth consecutive session overnight. Newcrest Mining is down 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.0. That's up from 51.7 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7840, up from US$0.7822 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is surging on its first trading day of the year, buoyed by the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 522.09 points or 2.29 percent to 23,287.03, off a high of 23,288.85 earlier. 216 of the 225 stocks on the Nikkei Index are advancing.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is up 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 3 percent, Panasonic is rising almost 2 percent and Canon is advancing more than 1 percent. SoftBank is gaining more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are advancing almost 2 percent each. In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose to its highest level since December 2014.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is rising almost 8 percent, Showa Denko is gaining almost 7 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing more than 5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.0. That's up from 53.6 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modestly higher, while South Korea and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks again closed at record highs on Wednesday as upbeat data on manufacturing data and construction spending added to recent optimism about the economic outlook. In addition, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed most participants reiterated their support for continuing a gradual approach to raising interest rates.



The Dow rose 98.67 points or 0.4 percent to 24,922.68, the Nasdaq advanced 58.63 points or 0.8 percent to 7,065.53 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,713.06.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both climbed by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to soar Wednesday, rising above $61 a barrel for the first time since December 2014. WTI crude for February delivery rose $1.26 or 2.1 percent to $61.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX