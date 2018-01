AUSSIE: Steady demand since the release of Caixin China PMI for Dec has seen the Antipodean climb higher from around $0.7820 to $0.7833. Services PMI came in at 53.9 from 51.9 prior, the fastest rate of expansion since 2014, while Composite PMI was at 53.0 from 51.9 prior. Resistance is located at $0.7845 (Jan2 & 3 highs), more tech are just above between $0.7850/60, which marks the 1% volatility band, 200-wma. Aussie is currently changing hands at $0.7829