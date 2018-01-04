Suntech successfully achieves volume production of black silicon solar cells

WUXI, China, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech")announcedtoday that its self-developed high efficiency black silicon solar cell has been successfully put into mass production. With the technology breakthrough, Suntech will provide high efficiency black silicon solarcells and excellent modules to customers.

Suntech started the development on black silicon solar cell processing technology in June 2017. Suntech's R&D teamhas effectively fixed all the issues related to diamond wire sawing of multi-crystalline silicon wafers in mass production with self-developed metal assisted chemical etching. Through optimized nanostructured processing technology, an additional absolute efficiency gain up to 0.3% has been achieved comparing with additive direct texturing. It is expected that by the first quarter of 2018, the annual capacity of the black silicon solar cell will reach 500MW.

Suntech's R&D team will focus on developing higher efficiency solar cells and continually working on more innovative ways to integrate black silicon and PERC technology. Suntech will keep developing laboratory technologies into mass production while endeavoring to reduce the solar manufacturing costs in pursuit of delivering low cost yet highly efficient solar products to customers.