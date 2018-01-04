

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Arvinas LLC, a private biotechnology company focused on creating a new class of drugs based on protein degradation, announced Thursday a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE).



The agreement is for the discovery and development of drug candidates using Arvinas' proprietary PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras or PROTAC Platform, a novel technology used to create small molecule therapeutics aimed at degrading disease-causing cellular proteins.



Under the terms of the agreement, Arvinas may receive up to $830 million in upfront and potential development and commercialization milestone payments upon achievement of specified preclinical, clinical and commercial milestones. In addition, Arvinas may be entitled to receive tiered royalties based on global product sales on any products that may result from this collaboration.



The multi-year agreement covers the discovery and development of potential PROTAC clinical candidates designed to degrade several key disease-causing proteins in multiple therapeutic areas.



Under the deal, Arvinas will drive discovery efforts, and Pfizer will be accountable for clinical development and commercialization of any products that may result from this collaboration.



John Ludwig, Head of Medicinal Sciences, Pfizer, said, 'Protein degradation is an area of considerable interest for us, and we look forward to working with Arvinas to determine the potential applicability of this approach across multiple therapeutic areas.'



