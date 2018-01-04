Lubrizol: Lubrizol Launches New Breathable, Microbe-resistant Grades



CLEVELAND, January 4, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business is pleased to announce the launch of two new thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resins for hot melt adhesives (HMAs). These recent developments belong to the plasticizer-free Pearlbond 300 TPU series -soft polymer solutions that stand out for their low activation temperature and excellent bonding properties to various substrates.

Lubrizol's innovative offering for HMAs can be found in technical textiles, interlinings, apparel (seam tapes and heat-transfer labels), conveyor belts, footwear and many highly-demanding applications. New Pearlbond 360 and 960 TPU resins perform very well in outdoor applications thanks to their excellent resistance to external agents (humidity and microorganisms). Other key features of these new developments follow below:

Pearlbond 360 TPU: A breathable, plasticizer-free soft polymer with superior wash resistance and outstanding adhesion to fabrics. This solution bonds very well at a low activation temperature ( < 120ºC). This allows it to be combined with delicate fabrics and increases the protection of delicate substrates from heat damage.



Pearlbond 960 TPU: A light-stable, breathable and plasticizer-free polymer which combines the above-mentioned properties with optimum U.V. resistance. It is a highly durable solution with improved bonding and mechanical properties.

To further highlight the impressive HMA portfolio, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers' has developed a new video that details how high-performing Pearlbond TPU brings things together with its design versatility and the former features. Automotive interiors, life jackets, kitchen furniture, sportswear and other articles subjected to heavy use and hostile environments require adhesive solutions that offer high bonding strength and long-term durability that can withstand impact force and extreme temperature changes.

According to James Ruben, global market segment manager for adhesives, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers: "There is a strong demand from customers around the world to have adhesive solutions that combine softness, low activation temperature and high durability. End-uses such as quality garments, automotive and consumer goods require innovative bonding solutions. An increasing number of customers are in search of such a solution. Lubrizol is listening to those customers and is committed to addressing their needs."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

