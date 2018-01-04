Ablynx: ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT THE 36th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

today announced that it will present at the 36Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday 8 January 2018 at 09:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (06:30 p.m. Central European Time).

The presentation will be hosted by Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, and will be followed by a Q&A break-out session. The presentation will provide an overview of the major achievements in 2017 as well as an update on the Company's proprietary key clinical assets, its partnered programmes and the outlook for 2018. During this conference, Ablynx will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this link (https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare18/sessions/13294-ablynx/webcast). The presentation will be available on the Company's website, under the News & Events (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/) section for 90 days following the event.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

