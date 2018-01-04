Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at The 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies, today announced that it will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 10 January, 2018 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (11:30 AM Eastern Time; 5:30 PM CET).

The presentation, followed by a Q&A session, will be hosted by Dr. Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this link. A copy of the presentation handout as well as a replay of the webcast will be made available on the company's website www.molecularpartners.com under the Investors section. The replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the company's founding scientists, Molecular Partners continues to attract talented individuals who share a passion for developing breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

