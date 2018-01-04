

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) announced Wednesday the appointment of Nancy Walsh, 57, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 25.



Darla Ramirez will step down as Interim Chief Financial Officer when Walsh's appointment becomes effective, and will continue to serve as the company's Principal Accounting Officer and Vice President - Controller of the Company's operating subsidiaries.



The company said Walsh will be responsible for financial operations and accounting, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury, tax and investor relations.



She joins Pier 1 Imports from Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT), where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Previously, Walsh spent 14 years in the finance organization at Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), formerly Coach, Inc.



Earlier in her career, Walsh held positions in Finance and Treasury with Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) and Timberland Co. (TSBK).



Alasdair James, President and CEO, said, 'She has spent the better part of her 30-year career amidst iconic brands, home furnishings and specialty retail. We are confident Nancy has the financial skills and leadership needed to drive the strategic plans we're presently developing.'



