TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EET



Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



On January 3, 2018, Technopolis Plc received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held by BlackRock, Inc., based on the total sum which consists of the indirect holding and the total number of financial instruments referred to in chapter 9, section 6a of the Securities Markets Act, decreased on January 2, 2017 below 5.00 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.



Total positions of BlackRock Inc. subject to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and voting Total and voting rights through financial of rights instruments both in % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the<5.00%<5.00%<5.00% date when threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 4.59% 0.40% 5.00% notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Technopolis Plc has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total amount of shares is 158,793,662.



