

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Popsicle, Inc. dba Polly Ann Ice Cream of South San Francisco, CA, is recalling ice bars because it may contain undeclared milk. The recall was initiated after notification by FDA of a consumer complaint in Canada regarding an allergic reaction.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, if they consume these products.



The following products are included in this recall, Polly Ann Mango Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-28866-1, Polly Ann Red Bean Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-26868-7 and Polly Ann Green Bean Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-26666-9. These products are packaged in cardboard boxes with four bars per box and contain an expiration date ranging from 07/01/2018 through 07/31/2018.



The recalled products were distributed to distributor customers located in CA, NY, and Canada during August 2017 and were further distributed by customers to various Chinese markets potentially nationwide.



