

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased markedly in November, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in November, well below the 6.0 percent gain in October. The measure has been rising since July 2016.



Mining production alone grew 9.7 percent annually in November and manufacturing output rose by 4.0 percent. At the same time, energy production contracted 9.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.4 percent from October, when it climbed by 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX