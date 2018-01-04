Global Brands Magazine Honors First Investment Bank (Fibank) With two Prestigious Awards - 'The Best Consumer Banking Brand' and 'The Best SME Banking Brand' in Bulgaria for the Year 2017

SOFIA, Bulgaria, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fibank was awarded by a professional panel and research team of the magazine, based on the following criteria: Asset Quality, Governance Structure, ROE, Tier 1 Capital Ratio, Corporate Social Responsibility and Customer Service.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160518/369255LOGO )



Jay Reddy, Head of branding at Global Brands Magazine commented, "I would like to congratulate First Investment Bank (Fibank) on winning the awards. These awards are a true testament on the bank's efforts in developing and improving the internal bank structures and systems, the service models and product positioning, and at creating prerequisites for future sustainable growth."

Fibank is known as the biggest Bulgarian bank, a growing, innovative, customer-oriented bank that offers outstanding products and services to their customers. With over 3100 employees, they have the largest branch network in Bulgaria and are first rated when it comes to investments for advertising in financial sector in Bulgaria. In terms of the coefficient of the marketing power of the brand, they are the most rapidly increasing. They are also the biggest corporate donor part of the long-term strategy for CSR. All these and more can be attributed to why they are very much successful when it comes to their area of specialization.

About Global Brand Magazine

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is a leading brands magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. Content includes news, opinions, discussions, highlights and features sourced by expert analysts on various brands across the world.

About Global Brands Awards

Global Brands Awards was established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The awards honor companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, & Technology. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for distinction and reward their performance with the ultimate global recognition. They also aim to identify and create awareness about the significance of exceptional solutions and service delivery in different segments.

Find out more about Global Brands Awards here http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/about-the-awards/