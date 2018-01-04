

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Promacta (eltrombopag) for use in combination with standard immunosuppressive therapy for the treatment of patients with severe aplastic anemia or SAA as a first-line therapy.



The company expects regulatory filings of the first-line indication in US and EU in 2018.



The company noted that Promacta is the only TPO receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of patients with SAA, currently in the refractory setting.



Eltrombopag, marketed as Promacta in the United States and Revolade in countries outside the US, is already approved as a second-line therapy in the refractory setting in SAA. Promacta is also approved for adults and children with chronic immune thrombocytopenia or ITP, for patients who are refractory to other treatments.



SAA is a rare blood disorder in which a patient's bone marrow fails to produce enough red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. As a result, people living with this serious disease may experience debilitating symptoms and complications, such as fatigue, trouble breathing, recurring infections and abnormal bruising or bleeding that can limit their daily activities.



Samit Hirawat, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development, said, 'Promacta is a promising medicine that, if approved for first-line use in severe aplastic anemia, may redefine the standard of care for patients with this rare and serious bone marrow condition. We will continue to work closely with the FDA to make Promacta available to patients with SAA who are new to treatment as soon as possible.'



According to FDA guidelines, treatments that receive Breakthrough Therapy designation are those that treat a serious or life threatening disease or condition and demonstrate a substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints based on preliminary clinical evidence.



Eltrombopag, marketed as Promacta in the United States and Revolade in countries outside the US, is approved in more than 100 countries worldwide for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), approved in over 45 countries worldwide for the treatment of patients with SAA, and also approved in more than 50 countries for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic hepatitis C.



