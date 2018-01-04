As previously communicated (2/18) Nasdaq Nordic will update the Order Price Collar % and Max Order Volume for Securitized Derivatives listed on First North market segments.



Due to earlier technical issues (Disturbances announcement) with rejected market orders, the price collar checks have been disabled for all instruments until further notice to avoid further rejects. This means that the updated Order Price Collar % for Securitized Derivatives will become active at the point of time when price collars generally will be activated again. Separate information will follow via Production System Disturbances notice.



Please note that the Max Order Volume will become active as of January 4, according to the previous notice.



Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410,



E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



