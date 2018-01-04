

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Nationwide Building Society is scheduled to release UK Nationwide house price data for December. Economists forecast house prices to grow 2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.5 percent rise in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback, it fell against the euro, the yen and the franc.



The pound was worth 0.8895 against the euro, 1.3211 against the franc, 1.3525 against the greenback and 152.21 against the yen as of 1:52 am ET.



