

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Adam Crozier, currently the Senior Independent Director, as Chairman.



He succeeds Richard Baker, who will be retiring from the Board at the next financial year end, February 28, having completed nearly nine years service on the Board, including the last four years as Chairman.



Crozier joined the Whitbread PLC Board in April 2017 and became Senior Independent Director in September 2017.



Crozier was Chief Executive of ITV plc from April 2010 to June 2017. Prior to ITV, he was Chief Executive of Royal Mail, where he led its modernisation and transformed it from a heavily loss making position to profitability. He has also been CEO of The Football Association between 2000 and 2002 as well as joint CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi from 1995-2000.



Crozier said, 'Whitbread has two great brands in Premier Inn and Costa, with 50,000 colleagues delivering terrific customer service every day. We have a very strong management team and an exciting plan to continue to deliver growth in our core UK businesses, whilst developing our international business through growth in Germany, China and Costa Express.'



