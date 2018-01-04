Based on the information available for the period October-December 2017, G5 forecasts quarterly revenue of approximately SEK 356 M, which corresponds to achieving 93 per cent revenue growth compared to the same period of 2016. For the full year 2017, G5 forecasts revenue of approximately SEK 1,135 M, which corresponds to achieving 120 per cent revenue growth compared to 2016.

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, comments: "The fourth quarter, with its seasonal characteristics, has presented new opportunities to scale our user base and revenue. Like one year ago in Q4'16, we went ahead and increased our marketing spending to new levels, substantially higher than we had before. And just like one year ago, the resulting 33% quarter-to-quarter revenue growth shows that we did the right thing at the right time. As we have said before, Q4 and Q1 are historically the strongest growth quarters for G5, and we look forward to seeing how Q1'18 revenue develops following the increase in our marketing spend during the past quarter."

The group's Year-end report for 2017 will be released on February 16, 2018.

Market Cap Reclassification

Effective January 2nd, 2018, G5 Entertainment (G5EN.ST) has been reclassified from Small Cap to Mid Cap following a market cap review at the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. The Mid Cap classification is for companies with an average market cap during the measurement period of greater than EUR 150 million for 2 sequential years or EUR 225 M in one period, the latter of which was the case for G5. G5 is excited about the upgrade and remains committed to continuing this healthy growth trend.

More information about the Company can be found on www.g5e.se/corporate.

The information provided herein is such as G5 Entertainment AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) is Sweden's largest publicly listed game developer and publisher. G5 develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls , and Twin Moons.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

