

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L) announced that DCC LPG has reached agreement with Linde AG to acquire Tega-Technische Gase und Gasetechnik GmbH, its LPG and refrigerant gas distribution business in Germany. The business has operated on a standalone basis within The Linde Group and will continue to be led, post-completion, by its existing management team.



Headquartered in Würzburg, TEGA employs approximately 100 people across five operating sites, largely in southern Germany. Tega has revenue of approximately 75 million euros evenly split between LPG and refrigerants. The business supplies approximately 35,000 tonnes of LPG annually to approximately 15,000 domestic and commercial customers. It also supplies refrigerant gases to wholesalers and end-users for use in air-conditioning, commercial cooling systems and refrigerators.



