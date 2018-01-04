Chairman of Europe's Largest Solar Energy Company, Lightsource BP, Transitions to Become Chairman of the Lightsource Foundation

LONDON, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement from Lightsource BP

It is with regret that we announce Vicente López-Ibor Mayor is to stand down as Chairman of Lightsource. His contribution has been invaluable to Lightsource's remarkable growth guiding the company since inception to its historic recent partnership with BP.

Under the Chairmanship of Vicente, Lightsource has in seven short years grown from a start-up with six employees to the largest solar energy company in Europe.

In Vicente's words: "As co-founder and Chairman of Lightsource, I felt I had a responsibility to reinforce Lightsource strategically to a point where it was a leader in the solar industry with a great leadership team, an established infrastructure, solid financial foundations and a clear vision for the future. After last week's merger with BP, we have truly reached that point."

"That is why I felt it was the right time to relinquish my role as Chairman and entrust Lightsource, with absolute confidence, to CEO Nick Boyle and the Lightsource BP team to continue navigating the company to greater success."

During Vicente's tenure, Lightsource grew to over 300 employees, deployed billions of pounds in solar PV projects, having developed over 1.3 GW of solar energy and operating just under 2GWs they have also expanded into regions like the USA and India where they develop and fund large-scale solar assets.

Vicente will continue at Lightsource as the new Chairman of the Lightsource Foundation. Vicente said, "Harnessing the power of solar to create social innovation and transformation is at the centre of the Lightsource vision. Being at the helm of the Lightsource Foundation will enable me to bring the company's social and philanthropic work to life during one of solar energy's most disruptive and transformational eras; a role that I am passionate about and very much looking forward to."

Lightsource CEO, Nick Boyle said of Vicente: "Lightsource has come such a long way under your Chairmanship from the early days of living out of suitcases and our tiny temporary office in Hanover Square. We have truly built an operation to be proud of, creating Europe's largest solar business in just seven short years. Your hard work, very positive outlook and invaluable sector advice has steered this Company to where it is today."

Vicente added: "I would like to thank all Lightsource employees for the tremendous job they have done and for helping bring Lightsource to this new exciting chapter in its journey. I would also like to remember all the founder members of Lightsource and specially mention Alexandre Diez for his continuous effort during these last few years."

Vicente is former Commissioner of Spain's National Energy Commission, founder and Chairman of storage energy solutions company Ampere, Founding Member of the European Council of Energy Regulators, Former Special Advisor to the European Energy Commissioner, Member of the Board of Global Ties Foundation and Former Managing Director of Spanish listed company FCC, nowadays leaded by Carlos Slim and Esther Koplowitz.

Portrait image link of Vicente: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dm455ajw1qb48v3/Vicente%20Lopez%20Ibor%20Mayor%20Portrait%20image.jpg?dl=0