

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in October. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market prices grew 3.9 percent annually in November and foreign market prices rose by 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



