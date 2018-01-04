

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc. (ROR.L), actuator manufacturer and flow control company, said that it appointed Kevin Hostetler as Chief Executive. Kevin will join the Board on 12 February 2018 and assume the role of Chief Executive from 12 March 2018. Martin Lamb, currently Executive Chairman, will then revert to his role as Non-Executive Chairman.



Kevin has recently concluded a successful exit after leading a three-year turnaround at FDH Velocitel, a private equity backed telecoms business in the US, and will relocate from Chicago to Bath.



