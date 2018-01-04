

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L) said it anticipates that there will be no effect on the financial year to 31 December 2017, following enactment of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States on 22 December 2017.



However the changes are expected to reduce the Melrose group effective tax rate for the financial year to 31 December 2018 to approximately 24% and also will significantly reduce the amount of US tax payable on any disposal from within the Nortek group.



