

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L) reported that, for 17 weeks to 30 December 2017, Group gross transaction value declined 0.8%; Group like-for-like sales as reported was down 1.3%. Group like-for-like sales in constant currency declined 1.8%, including UK LFL down 2.6% and International up 2.1%. Digital sales have risen 9.9%, with two year growth of 22%.



The Group reported that the early weeks of the quarter were disappointing as the market remained volatile and competitive. For the 6 week Christmas period, LFL sales were up 1.2% in constant currency and digital growth was 15.1%. The first week of post-Christmas Sale was below expectations despite further markdown investment, particularly in the highly seasonal Gift category.



Looking forward, Debenhams now expects fiscal 2018 costs to rise by approximately 1% compared with previous guidance of up 1% to 2%. Fiscal 2018 profit before tax is now likely to be in the range of 55 million to 65 million pounds.



