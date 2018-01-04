

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways products, Thursday said its full-year 2017 revenue is anticipated to be in line with the Board's expectations. Given the in-line performance of the revenue drivers in second half, the Board maintains its local currency revenue growth expectations for 2018.



In its 2017 pre-close trading update, the company noted that its key inhaled growth products continue to perform in line with expectations.



flutiform product supply revenue in second half is in line with previously given guidance. flutiform Q3 in-market net sales were 47.8 million euros, up 12% at constant exchange rates, with 19% growth in Japan.



Ultibro Q3 net sales were $101 million, with 18% growth in Europe year-on-year.



Further, the company said that following delays in the approval of the Group's US generic Advair programme (VR315 US) alongside positive pipeline developments, including the first launch of the BreelibTM FOX device, the company has completed a review of its investment strategy.



Based on this, Vectura will increase its focus on relatively lower risk, high value development opportunities with known molecules across its whole non-partnered pipeline. Further investment in relatively higher risk, novel molecule, early stage programmes will cease and opportunities to partner existing programmes of this type will be sought.



Vectura will seek to partner its early stage novel molecule programme VR588 and, with its co-development partner UCB, will also jointly seek a partner for VR942, the inhaled biologic programme which completed a Phase I trial during 2017.



In addition, the company has undertaken an Operational Excellence review of activities within the R&D function which has identified a number of opportunities to significantly enhance productivity.



Based on the effects of the investment and operational excellence reviews, Vectura's R&D costs in 2018 are expected to reduce to 55 million pounds to 65 million pounds, compared to previous 2018 guidance of 65 million pounds to 75 million pounds.



James Ward-Lilley, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Vectura continues to perform well with strong in market performance of flutiform and Ultibro, and is trading in line with expectations for 2017. Following the 2017 delays to VR315 alongside the positive progress being made with our pipeline, in particular the approval and commercialisation of Breelib, today's announcement is a further demonstration of management discipline in capital allocation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX