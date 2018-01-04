Leidos Appoints New UK Chief Executive

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Leidos, a global science, engineering, and information technology company, has today announced the appointment of Matt Wiles CB CBE as Chief Executive of Leidos UK.

Currently, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Wiles has been instrumental in Team Leidos' delivery of the UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Logistic Commodities Services Transformation (LCST) programme, including the recent opening of a state-of-the-art military logistics hub, the Defence Fulfilment Centre at MoD Donnington.

Previously, Wiles served in the Royal Air Force (RAF), leaving as Air Vice-Marshal. During his career, Wiles worked as the Director General of the UK Joint Support Chain, with responsibility for 7,000 staff and annual purchases of over £2bn, and as the Chief of Personnel for the RAF.

In recognition of his military service, Wiles was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2008 and a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in 2013. Prior to joining Leidos in 2016, Wiles worked for Serco in roles including Partnership Director for the Atomic Weapons Establishment and as Managing Director Defence.

Leidos' work in the United Kingdom includes providing innovative technology and solutions for some of the most complex problems in defence, healthcare, government, safety and security, and transportation. Examples include managing and modernising critical infrastructures, applications and business processes for clients such as the Scottish Government, Ministry of Justice, NATS, National Health Service and the UK MOD's £6.7 billion LCST programme.

Commenting on the appointment, Roger Krone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leidos said, "Matt has been fundamental to the success of Leidos in the UK. His leadership of Team Leidos and the success of the LCST project in delivering enhanced information technology and logistics services to the UK's Armed Forces demonstrates the opportunities the UK can unlock through technology, service and partnership."

Matt Wiles added, "I am delighted to have been appointed Chief Executive of Leidos UK at such an exciting time for our clients' challenges and opportunities as well as for our business. The success of our work with the MoD, across the British Government to organisations that are critical to our national infrastructure such as NATS, shows that we are a trusted partner in the UK and that our people can deliver innovative solutions to solve the most complex problems."

