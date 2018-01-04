Schroders Wins the 'European Software Testing Award of the Year' and 'Prodapt Testing Management Team of the Year' Awards

LONDON, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global is a Strategic Testing Partner for Schroders

Schroders, a global investment management firm based in London, recently won the 'European Software Testing Award of the Year' and 'Prodapt Testing Management Team of the Year' Awards. UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, is a strategic Testing Partner for Schroders.

The European Software Testing Awards is a unique platform that celebrates the testing success stories across Europe.

As the awardee of the main 'The European Software Testing Award', Schroders has been recognized for excelling in all the areas and surpassing every other individual, project, or organization within the industry. The 'Prodapt Testing Management Team of the Year' emphasizes the success of transformation programme that Schroders' Global QA Practice team undertook back in 2016 with the objective of making technology agile, economical, robust and resilient to market disruptors. The transformation is focused on implementing Scaled Agile Framework across the enterprise. UST Global has played a key role in Schroders testing transformation journey.

Stewart Carmichael, Chief Technology Officer, Schroders, said, "Schroders works in partnership with UST Global, enabling us to deliver leading test services to projects around the world. Winning the European Software Testing Award was a huge honour for Schroders, and we are very grateful to UST Global for their contribution towards this accolade."

Arun Narayanan, COO, UST Global, said, "Hearty congratulations to the Schroders team and UST team for winning the awards. This is indeed a testimony to the hard work the QA team at Schroders has put in towards the transformation programme. UST Global is truly proud to be the strategic testing partner for Schroders."

About Schroders plc

As a global investment manager, we help institutions, intermediaries and individuals across the planet meet their goals, fulfil their ambitions, and prepare for the future. But as the world changes, so do our clients' needs. That's why we have a long history of adapting to suit the times and keeping our focus on what matters most to our clients.

Doing this takes experience and expertise. We bring together people and data to spot the trends that will shape the future. This provides a unique perspective which allows us to always invest with conviction. We are responsible for £430.3 billion (€493.9 billion/US$577.3 billion)* of assets for our clients who trust us to deliver sustainable returns. We remain determined to build future prosperity for them, and for all of society.

Further information about Schroders can be found at http://www.schroders.com

*Source: Schroders, all data as at 30 June 2017.

About UST Global

UST Globalis a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of "fewer clients, more attention", we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 21 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com

