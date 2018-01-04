BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: BIMobject signs cooperation agreement with PIM-system provider inRiver

A cooperation agreement has been signed between BIMobject and global PIM-system provider inRiver. The cooperation will make it easier for building product manufacturers to transform their product information in PIM to specification data for BIM, which gives significant marketing possibilities. The direct integration into the platform BIMobject Cloud will automatise manual processes and lead to faster digitalisation. The agreement entails no noteworthy costs for either party.

BIMobject and the market-leading corporation inRiver have entered into a cooperation agreement in order to enable PIM-systems to be integrated with the BIMobject platform for digital building products. The purpose is to facilitate the transition from PIM to BIM for building product manufacturers, and to enable these manufacturers to make their products available to BIM users in addition to collecting product information in their own product database. This way, the BIMobject Cloud becomes a channel for the product information from PIM.

"The large investment BIMobject made in developing an API interface now results in considerable advantages for both users and manufacturers: The BIMobject Cloud can be integrated with a PIM system like inRiver, giving manufacturers the right tools to create an unbroken flow of information between all of their information sources, product development, and market information in a secure and efficient way that can be validated and traced", says Stefan Larsson, CEO at BIMobject.

The cooperation will streamline several processes by cutting out the previously necessary double effort of having to feed the same information into two different systems. Existing customers of the two companies will be able to update and maintain products more easily in both BIM and PIM. At the same time, they will gain access to the marketing channels that BIM entails. The BIMobject Cloud is the world's leading platform for digital building products with a continually growing user base currently consisting of more than 640,000 professionals in the international AEC industry (architecture, engineering, and construction).

"We can see an increasing need for our customer to use the content created in inRiver PIM in various applications. The platform BIMobject Cloud is a fantastic application for the construction and interior design industry, and we believe a well integrated solution with two systems can give our customers a very valuable solution", says Jesper Larsen, Partner Director at inRiver.

"The cooperation with inRiver aligns perfectly with our vision for the BIMobject Cloud, and for BIM as a whole: providing as open a platform as possible so that both users and customers can use the information to streamline processes and add value to their everyday workflow. This is exactly the kind of initiative we wanted to encourage by releasing our API", says Ben O'Donnell, CTO at BIMobject.

The agreement is ongoing and will entail no noteworthy costs for either party.

About BIMobject

BIMobject is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product lifecycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs.



Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

BIMobject is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North with the ticker symbol BIM.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

bimobject.com (http://bimobject.com/)

This is an English version of an original Swedish press release communicated by BIMobject AB. In case of interpretation issues or possible differences between the different versions, the Swedish version shall apply.

About inRiver PIM

inRiver is the market leader for simplifying Product Information Management (PIM). They help B2C and B2B multi-channel commerce and marketing professionals tell perfect product stories. Their powerful inRiver Product Marketing Cloud radically facilitates the creation, handling, and distribution of perfect product information for a world-class customer experience across all touchpoints, in multiple languages. More than 900 brands around the world rely on inRiver Product Marketing Cloud for efficiently controlling the product (information) flow for their globally recognized brands.

inRiver was founded in 2007, and is today a well-recognized, award-winning, and rapidly growing company with an extensive partner network (PRIME). The company is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm and sales offices in Phoenix, and Istanbul.

