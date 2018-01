London stocks were set for a firmer open on Thursday, taking their cue from positive sessions in the US and Asia and following upbeat Chinese services data. The FTSE 100 was expected to open 18 points higher at 7,689. Data released earlier showed China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in more than three years in December. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index rose to 53.9 last month from 51.9 in November, marking the best reading since August 2014 and beating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...