International sales, marketing and support services group DCC said it had agreed a deal to buy Tega-Technische Gase und Gasetechnik from Germany's Linde for an undisclosed cash sum. DCC will get Tega's German LPG and refrigerant gas distribution business. The transaction is expected to complete before the end of DCC's financial year ending 31 March 2018. Tega, headquartered in Würzburg, employs approximately 100 people across five operating sites, largely in southern Germany, DCC said. Tega has ...

