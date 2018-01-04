Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT 04-Jan-2018 / 08:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne France ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT Aubagne, France | January 4, 2017 Under the liquidity contract concluded between Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 29, 2017: - Number of shares: 2,178 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 475,474.10 For information, the following assets appeared on the half-year report of the liquidity contract of June 30, 2017: - Number of shares: 0 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 0 It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, November 6, 2017, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account: - EUR600,000.00 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the bioph armaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,051.6 million euros. ______________________________________________________________________________ ___________ Contact Mirko Koch Investor Relations +49(0)551.308.2402 mirko.koch@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=STMEKOETOC [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 642891 04-Jan-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e4bc40b32c75cba9fb027120602da23&application_id=642891&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

