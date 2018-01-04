AIM and Media Release
4 January 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Admission of new shares
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that an application has been made to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM) for admission of 350,074,625 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) issued pursuant to the institutional placement and institutional component of its 1 for 3 accelerated pro rata renounceable entitlements offer announced on 19December 2017.
The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 8January 2018.
Following issue of the New Shares, Base Resources has the following securities on issue:
- 1,097,268,564 fully paid ordinary shares.
- 61,425,061 options (exercisable at A$0.40 on or before 31 December 2018).
- 71,281,661 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.
ENDS.
