Overall, renewables accounted for more than 40% of the country's electricity generation last year. Meanwhile, registered installed PV capacity has reached 478 MW.

All of the grid-connected PV systems installed in Portugal were able to cover around 1.7% of the country's power production in 2017, according to recent statistics released by the Portuguese grid and gas network operator, Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN).

Overall, renewable energies generated enough electricity to cover 40% of power generation, including domestic demand and export.

Hydropower accounted for 11% of total demand, while wind comprised the lion's share of renewables, accounting for ...

