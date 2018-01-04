

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity grew at a slightly faster pace in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.6 in December from 54.4 in November. Activity increased markedly at the end of 2017, extending the current sequence of expansion to 50 months.



'Although the final quarter of 2017 saw a weaker expansion in activity than the other three quarters of the year, the economy continued to grow at a healthy pace,' Andrew Harker, an associate director at IHS Markit, said.



'Overall, 2017 has been a positive year for the Spanish economy, leaving it well placed heading into 2018.'



General improvements in economic conditions were reportedly behind rises in both activity and new business.



The rate of job creation remained sharp in December, having been broadly unchanged from that seen in November.



Input price inflation slowed from November but the rate was above the series average. At the same time, output prices increased for the fourteenth consecutive month, albeit at a slightly slower pace.



