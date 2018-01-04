

Rathbone Brothers Plc ('the Company') LEI: 213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 Total Voting Rights



In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following:



On 31 December 2017 the Company had 51,302,074 ordinary shares of 5p each in issue. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone: 0207 399 0326



4 January 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX