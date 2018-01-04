AIM and Media Release
4 January 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of a Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate have a relevant interest in 49,867,150 Base Resources ordinary shares, representing 6.67% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
Bank of America Corporation's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
|Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position
|30,331,360 ordinary shares
|Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
|Borrowing of securities pursuant to a International Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities
|19,535,790 ordinary shares
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
