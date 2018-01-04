Orion Oyj: Orion to renew operating model of its laboratories

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 4 JANUARY 2018 at 11.15



Orion to renew operating model of its laboratories

Orion improves the competitiveness of its laboratory operations by renewing their operating model in Finland. As a result, the company will launch co-operation negotiations in the laboratory operations of pharmaceutical production, quality assurance and R&D in Espoo and Turku, and in Fermion's laboratories in Hanko, Espoo and Oulu. Orion Diagnostica's laboratories will not be part of the negotiations. The negotiations will affect all members of staff in all personnel groups at the above-mentioned laboratories. The goal of the negotiations is to further streamline the operating model for laboratories and develop productivity by changing the operating model.

The company has today issued a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, on the reorganisation of operations, boosting of efficiency of operations and possible personnel reductions. The operational changes and reorganisations are anticipated to result in changes to responsibilities, transfers to new roles, transfers to different locations, changes to the terms of employment and possible layoffs.

The negotiations may result in personnel reductions of a maximum of 40 persons. The plan is to implement some of the possible personnel reductions through retirement and ending of fixed-term contracts. The company may also transfer persons affected by the negotiations to other roles in the group. Should redundancies occur, the employer would, according to a preliminary estimate, give notice during 2018.



