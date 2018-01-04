

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



4 January 2018



Intermediate Capital Group plc - Directorate Changes



The Board of ICG is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Schioldager as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 25 January 2018.



Kevin Parry, Chairman of the Company, said: 'I am delighted that Amy Schioldager has joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Having recently retired from an executive career at BlackRock where she was a member of the global executive committee and head of beta strategies, she brings extensive knowledge of international investment markets and a track record of global expansion. Amy is ICG's first US based non-executive director, a region that is a key growth area for the Company. I look forward to her contributing to ICG's further international development.'



NOTES TO EDITORS



Prior to her retirement in 2017, Amy's career spanned over 25 years at BlackRock, holding progressive leadership positions in the firm's investment teams across global equity markets and client segments. In her role as Global Head of Beta Strategies (Index Equities), she had P&L and strategic responsibility for $3.6 billion in gross revenues, $2.5 trillion AUM across 7 global offices. She was also a member of Black Rock's Global Executive Committee (which had oversight of firm-wide P/L of $11 billion and 13,000 employees across 30 countries), the Vice Chair of BlackRock's Corporate Governance Committee and the Founder and Chair of BlackRock's Women's Initiative. She launched the first ETF portfolios in 1996, which led to the creation of iShares, a $4 billion business, and has a track record of creating scalable enterprise solutions across both business functions and geographies. Amy began her career as a fund accountant and then as a portfolio manager with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. In 2015, Money Management Executive rated her in the top 15 women in asset management.



30% of ICG's board is now female.



