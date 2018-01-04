Cantargia Receives Notice of Allowance From USPTO for Expanded Protection in Treatment of Solid Tumours

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cantargia AB ("Cantargia") has been notified that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the company's second, follow-up patent application in the solid tumours patent family, no. 15/196,795. Cantargia has previously received formal patent approval in the United States for use of IL1RAP as target molecule for antibody therapy of several types of solid tumours.

Cantargia already holds an approved patent in the United States covering a method of using IL1RAP as target molecule for antibody treatment of solid tumours such as colon cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The patent provides protection until the end of 2032. Cantargia has subsequently submitted a follow-up patent application covering treatment of further cancer diseases and has now received Notice of Allowance for this application from the USPTO. If the application is formally approved Cantargia will have patent protection in the United States for antibody treatment against IL1RAP in the great majority of solid tumour types. In a nutshell, a Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO intends to approve the company's patent application. Certain administrative steps remain before the final notice of approval can be issued.

"Strong patent protection for our CAN04 antibody is crucial to our future commercialisation strategy. This preliminary approval is a further important piece in the robust protection that we are building globally. As the US is our single largest market, this preliminary approval is of great importance for Cantargia," Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia, says.

This constitutes information which Cantargia is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 4 January 2018, at 10.00.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is currently assessed in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser.

