A recent article in Bloomberg View illustrates clearly the mythology and misinformation that abounds regarding renewable energy, which in many cases is spread by the media.

After covering solar and other forms of renewable energy on a daily basis for nearly eight years, I have come to a deep appreciation of the work done by research institutions, including the United States government's network of national laboratories, as well as the many fine analysts working in various private firms and non-governmental organizations.

Through the collected work of so many and the actual experience of nations such as Denmark, Germany, Spain as well as individual U.S. states, we have come to learn a great deal about the integration of large amounts of solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy on grids, what the challenges are, and what we can expect in the future.

However, I am consistently disappointed that this information is not better represented in the press, including in some energy publications. In many cases, journalists and editors have chosen mythology over careful study and the flash of contrarian viewpoints - even if these are poorly supported or come from sources with a track record of misleading the public - over more credible assessments.

Most recently, I was greatly disappointed by Bloomberg View Columnist Tyler Cowen's op-ed which allegedly reviews Varun Sivaram's latest book but instead appears to be a collection of his own biases and preconceptions applied to a field of which he shows little understanding.

Since the article contained so many unsupported, misleading and inaccurate statements, I'm going to take them one by one.

Claim: "There is now a doctrine of what I call "solar triumphalism': the price of panels has been falling exponentially, the technology makes good practical sense, and only a few further nudges are needed for solar to become a major energy source. Unfortunately, this view seems to be wrong."

Problem: While it depends on what you call "major", solar supplied around 2% of the electricity in the United States in 2017 (we are still awaiting final data), as well as more than 10% in California, Nevada and Hawaii in the first nine months of the year. As solar capacities have been doubling roughly every two years, you can expect much more in the future.

Claim: "Solar energy could be a boon to mankind and the environment, but it's going to need a lot more support, and entrepreneurial and policy dynamism."

Problem: Varan Sivaram does make such a claim in his work but, from what we have read, for significantly different reasons than the ones that Mr. Cowen references. Instead, Sivaram has addressed the problem of raising the trillions in capital that a full-scale global energy transition requires.

Claim: "The first disquieting sign is that solar companies are spending only about 1% of their revenue on research and development, well below average for a potentially major industry. You might think that's because things are going so great, but some major solar users ...

