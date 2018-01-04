Priority Software Expands Offering to Small Businesses, Acquires US-based Acclivity

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Purchase of New Jersey-based 'AccountEdge' business accounting software developer and services provider strengthens small business offering and brings 75,000 customers

Priority Software Ltd., a leading provider of business management solutions, today announced the expansion of its global operations with the recent acquisition of Acclivity, a New Jersey-based software developer. Best known for their award-winning AccountEdge software, powerful small business accounting for the Mac and Windows desktop, privately-held Acclivity develops and supports a range of small business accounting solutions for the company's 75,000+ customers from various market sectors.

As part of Priority's continued global expansion, the new acquisition of Acclivity follows the company's purchase of Israel-based Monitin Information Systems ERP activity earlier this year and prior, the establishment of Priority Software U.S. in 2016, following the purchase of US-based ERP consulting and services firm, Performa Apps.

Priority Software empowers companies and organizations of all sizes by providing the most comprehensive, flexible and affordable ERP solutions on the market today. Available both on premise and as SaaS, Priority is targeted to the SME market to offer an alternative to the complex, costly traditional ERP systems from giant vendors.

Acclivity services small businesses in a variety of industries, with a product suite that includes AccountEdge Basic, AccountEdge Pro, Checkout POS and Rerun, a recurring billing solution. Optional add-on modules include AccountEdge Connect, Payroll, Credit Card Processing, Web Pay, Shopify Connector and more.

"As we welcome Acclivity, its employees and customers, into Priority's group of companies, we believe that their expertise in small business accounting solutions will greatly contribute towards expanding our product offering," said Andres Richter, Priority CEO. "We are united by a common business culture and the desire to deliver quality solutions that serve customers' real needs. There is a great synergy between our two companies and the acquisition now makes Priority a contender in the small business accounting software market in North America, enhancing the company's future growth and performance from both lines of business. Acclivity brings in excellent products and an established consumer base of over 75,000 satisfied customers."

"We've found a partner in Priority who both values our existing AccountEdge products and customers, while recognizing the opportunity for Priority's solutions in the U.S., especially with the growing search for robust cloud solutions," commented Tom Nash, Acclivity Co-founder. "We're excited by what's ahead."

"This acquisition is simply a win-win for both companies and customers," added Scott Davisson, Acclivity Co-founder. "AccountEdge customers continue to receive our undivided attention, while Priority's powerful portfolio of products are incorporated into the lineup as a potential next step for those AccountEdge businesses who need more, as well as a viable option for U.S. businesses of all sizes and industries."

About Priority Software

Pioneers in the global ERP solutions market, Priority Software empowers companies and organizations of all sizes, by providing the most comprehensive, flexible and affordable ERP solutions on the market today. Founded in 1986, with the mission of making ERP easier, Priority offers a more accessible alternative to complex and costly solutions to increase profitability and efficiency. Over 8,500 companies across a wide range of industries in 40 countries have come to rely on Priority to manage and grow their business. Priority is offered both as on premise and cloud solutions, both of which deliver 100% system functionality, enabling users to access their data in real-time from mobile devices and tablets. To date, 1,700 customers successfully use Priority in the cloud. Backed by cutting-edge technologies and a skilled and talented team of professionals, Priority is supported by offices in the U.S. and the UK and a network of business partners around the globe.

Visithttp://www.priority-software.com.

AboutAcclivity

Established in 2005, Acclivity is a leading accounting software and business solutions company. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company provides over 75,000 global businesses with a range of solutions to help them save time and money. The company's product suite includes AccountEdge, small business accounting for up to 10 users with a host of optional add-ons.

For more information, visithttp://www.accountedge.com.

