BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the UK Markit/CIPS services PMI data for December and mortgage approvals for November are due. The PMI is forecast to rise to 54.0 in December from 53.8 in November.



Before these data, the pound strengthened against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3535 against the greenback, 152.41 against the yen, 1.3224 against the franc and 0.8887 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



