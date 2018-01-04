

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday, with rising oil prices, relative strength in the dollar and encouraging Eurozone final services PMI figures for December buoying investor sentiment.



Eurozone private sector expanded the most since early 2011, driven by a near-record expansion of manufacturing and the steepest rise in service sector for over six-and-a-half years.



The composite output index rose to 58.1 in December from 57.5 in November, final data from IHS Markit showed, marking the highest score since February 2011.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 56.6 from 56.2 in November.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 46 points or 0.85 percent at 5,376 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Better-than-expected U.S. car sales data helped lift automakers, with Renault and Peugeot rising around 1 percent each.



Alcoholic beverage company Remy Cointreau lost as much as 4 percent after Investec downgraded the stock.



