Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd has announced its high efficiency black silicon solar cell have successfully entered mass production. It is targeting an annual capacity of 500 MW by Q1 2018.

Work on the Chinese manufacturer's black silicon solar cells began last June. It now says they have entered into mass production, with an annual capacity of 500 MW expected by this Q1.

"Suntech's R&D team has effectively fixed all the issues related to diamond wire sawing of multi-crystalline silicon wafers in mass production with self-developed metal assisted chemical etching," says the company in a statement released.

It adds, "Through optimized nanostructured processing technology, an additional absolute efficiency gain up to 0.3% has been achieved comparing with additive direct texturing."

No other details were available and Suntech could not be reached for comment.

Black is the new black

With the growth of diamond wire sawing, black silicon's ...

